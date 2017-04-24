Members of the public will have a chance to give input into Nipigon's in-development Superior North Youth Arts and Culture Strategy at an open mic night on Wednesday. (Submitted)

The Township of Nipigon is looking for input from young artists as it puts together the first Superior North Youth Arts and Culture Strategy.

The strategy aims to build up the region's arts and culture sector, and provide options to residents who want to pursue their art in their home community, said Suzanne Kukko, Nipigon's economic development officer.

"In our area here — we're looking at the communities of Dorion, Red Rock, Nipigon, Lake Helen, and everyone in-between — we see a real lack of fine arts and culture opportunities for our youth," Kukko said. "Music, dance, drama, visual arts, all kinds of things."

"We wanted to look at getting some kind of a strategy going where we can have a plan to get more of that here," she said. "Looking at infrastructure, looking at funding opportunities, looking at the resources that we have here and how we can utilize those more, and to bring more resources into our community."

Kukko said the arts and culture sector in and around Nipigon suffers due to lack of resources. Many artists travel to Thunder Bay or other bigger centres to attend arts programs.

"We want people to stay in our community," Kukko said. "We have a real appetite here for the arts. It's just getting the resources, getting the infrastructure here to bring that out."

Public input sought

Those artists or community members interested in giving some input as the strategy comes together can do so on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 pm, during an open mic night at La Luna Cafe in Nipigon.

"We're inviting youth age 12-25 to come out, get on stage, and show us talent," Kukko said, adding that the consulting firm working on the strategy will also be at the event to gather input from residents.

"What would you like to see here?" Kukko said. "Do you want to see a theatre here? Do you want to see an arts hub here, where people can take music lessons? A dance studio?"

"We want them to come out to open mic night and let us know what they think about the arts in our communities."

Strategy to expand

And while the first phase of the strategy is focussing on youth, Kukko said the hope is to expand it to encompass artists of all ages in the future.

"If we have opportunities for art and culture for youth, then we can also have it for all populations," she said. "Children, seniors, adults."

The open mic night begins at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, April 26 at La Luna Cafe (46 Front St.) in Nipigon.