10th person arrested in northwestern Ontario drug investigation

A investigation into methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking in the Marathon, Ont., and Pic River First Nation area in northwestern Ontario has resulted in another arrest.

OPP said a 22-year-old man from Marathon was arrested on Feb. 13, and charged with methamphetamine trafficking, and possession of stolen property.

He's the tenth person to be arrested in connection with the investigation. On Feb. 1, officers with the OPP, Nishawbe-Aski Police Service, and Anishinabek Police Service searched six homes in the Marathon and Pic River First Nation area, located along Lake Superior's north shore east of Thunder Bay.

Eight men and one woman were arrested, and a number of drug-related charges were laid, including counts of possession and trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine, and possession of Oxycodone, marijuana, crack cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms.

The accused arrested Feb. 1 range in age from 25 to 52.

The 22-year-old arrested this week is not in custody. He's due to make a court appearance on March 28 in Marathon.