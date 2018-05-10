Nicholas Necan sentenced in 2016 death of George Gerard in Thunder Bay
A man convicted of second degree murder in the death of another man in 2016 in Thunder Bay, Ont., will spend at least the next 13 years behind bars.
Necan found guilty of 2nd degree murder by jury in Feb., sentenced to life with no parole for 13 years
Nicholas Joseph Necan was found guilty in February by a jury of killing George Gerard, 60. On Wednesday, Necan was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 13 years.
Necan was 37 when the deadly assault occurred at the Casablanca Apartments on Simpson Street.
At the time, police said when officers arrived, they found Necan assaulting Gerard.
Necan also received a lifetime ban on owning weapons.