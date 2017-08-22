Wildfire officials with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say flights have been scheduled to return residents to Nibinamik First Nation.

The community was largely evacuated just over a week ago due to concerns surrounding heavy smoke from nearby wildfires as well as a reported power outage.

In an update on northwestern Ontario's active forest fires, the fire information office said the situation in Nibinamik has "stabilized," and that efforts to return community members home from Kapuskasing are underway.

About 100 people were returned to the community on Monday, a spokesperson for the ministry said, with another 180 scheduled to fly back Tuesday.

Remaining evacuees, totaling around 40, are slated to return to Nibinamik on Wednesday.

Nibinamik, a fly-in community of about 200 people, is about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

On Tuesday, the ministry said the fire hazard across the northwest was ranging between low and moderate.