The City of Thunder Bay has named its new city solicitor.

Patty Robinet was announced as the new city solicitor in a media release issued by the city on Thursday morning.

Robinet, who began working for the City of Thunder Bay in 2010, is the city's former deputy city solicitor.

"Patty brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the position," city manager Norm Gale said in the release. "She performed exceptionally well in all facets of the competition and in her acting role to date. She will be an asset to the executive leadership team."

The city said Robinet received her law degree from the University of Windsor. She articled with the City of Windsor, and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2005.

The city solicitor, and the corporate counsel office, provides legal representation to the city, council, staff and related boards and agencies on matters relating to city business and operations, the city said.

Former city solicitor Nadia Koltun left the position in October 2016. Dawne Latta acted in the role for the past year, the city said.