The Thunder Bay Police Service may be getting a new home.

Eventually.

The service has been operating out of its current Balmoral Street headquarters since 1987. The building's age and wear-and-tear, however, are starting to cause problems.

"It's certainly a facility that has served the city well, but realistically, it's probably time to work ahead and look at a new facility that would meet all the new standards as far as safety, energy efficiency, well-being, and certainly helping the public out in having a more welcoming environment," said police communications director Chris Adams.

Ministry inspections

The Ministry of Labour, in fact, ran two inspections of the Balmoral Street building last year; Adams said they were prompted by the concerns of those who work there.

The ministry ended up issuing "a number of work orders," according to a health and safety report presented to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Thursday morning, which the City of Thunder Bay, as owner of the building, is working to address.

Among them were security issues, physical problems with the building itself, as well as problems with the building's parking lot.

"The parking lot, over time, had sank," Adams said. "The pavement itself shows a great deal of wear-and-tear."

"There have been occasions where half the parking lot, in the back, has been flooded out just because of high rainfall," he said. 'It may sound minor, but if you're walking to a vehicle, or you're a member of the public walking outside, any tripping hazard that the pavement can present can be a real problem."

Renovations considered

A new building wasn't always the goal. The police service has, in the past, considered renovating and expanding the Balmoral Street building, Adams said.

"We've identified, for example, our property stores has a ... capacity issue," he said. "Our traffic unit works in a very confined space."

"Cells, for example, are still based on a very old design, and while we do everything to maintain them, you start asking the question — how far do you want to continue that maintenance, versus new construction?"

Discussions taking place

The proposed new building is still in the very early stages. No funding has been allocated; no decision at all has been made yet. Adams said police and the city are discussing the idea, but that's as far as things have gone.

"We are working actively with city administration looking at what the needs are for a police service such as ours," he said. "You compare that to what the current facility can offer."

"There's no question that policing has changed, and the needs certainly have changed as well."

Budget in good shape

Thursday's police services board meeting also saw the police fourth-quarter variance report presented, and it was good news.

The police operations budget was $558,600 in the green for 2017.

"I think it's probably our first time coming at the end of the year with a positive variance," deputy police chief Sylvie Hauth said.

The big factor was labour costs, which came in about $1.2 million under-budget, the report states.

"We did come to the board, and to the city, last year, requesting that our budget reflect more-accurately what our expenses are, mostly in terms of our travel and training, but also in our overtime expenses," Hauth said. "We've had a few busy years in the last few years in terms of homicides and very serious incidents that are taxing on our budget."

User fees, service charges in the red

The 2017 budget reflected those trends, Hauth said, but the extra funds weren't needed.

Some parts of the budget didn't make out as strongly, however.

User fees and service charges were about $552,000 in the red, and materials and services — which includes things like vehicle maintenance, gas, and legal costs — were about $341,000 over-budget, the report states.