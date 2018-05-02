The search for a new chief of police in Thunder Bay, Ont., has the potential to bring to the forefront a number of "younger, motivated reformers" to fill the job, says a University of Ottawa criminologist.

But Michael Kempa added that, no matter how progressive the successful candidate is, he or she will find it "impossible" to single-handedly bring about a culture change without the support of other high-ranking officers and an "activist" police services board.

"Having a chief that is progressive and sends the right message is necessary but not sufficient; you can't do it without it, but it's only the start," he told CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

"It's a bit like if you imagine a pyramid, if you lop the top off and put a new top on, it's helpful but the rest of the pyramid is still there."

Who wants to lead the Thunder Bay Police Service? Michael Kempa, director of the criminology program at the University of Ottawa talks about the challenges and the opportunities presented by the retirement of chief J.P. Levesque 10:20 Kempa's comments come as the search begins in Thunder Bay for a new police chief after outgoing chief J.P. Levesque announced his retirement on Apr. 26, and as the force and its civilian oversight board remain under the microscope over allegations of systemic racism, particularly against the city's Indigenous community.

"We know that police agencies only substantially change when they've had serious problems, so there's an opportunity in there," Kempa said.

The new chief will be taking over in the midst — or following the conclusion — of two high-profile investigations into the conduct of the service and the board, namely the Ontario Independent Police Review Director's probe into allegations of systemic racism in the way the force treats the deaths of Indigenous people and Sen. Murray Sinclair's investigation of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, under the auspices of the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

Stacy DeBungee's body was found in the McIntyre River in Thunder Bay on Oct. 19, 2015. (CBC) The OIPRD report is expected to be made public by the end of June; the police commission's findings are due at the end of August.

The force also recently receiveda scathing report into the way it handled the investigation into the death of Stacy DeBungee from Rainy River First Nation, after the 41-year-old man's body was found in the McIntyre River in the fall of 2015. Indigenous leaders subsequently called for Levesque to resign or to be removed — the police services board refused.

Ontario's police review director also found grounds for neglect of duty against three officers as a result of that investigation; whether they will face disciplinary proceedings under the Police Services Act has yet to be determined.

The force has said it is committed to change, including revamping its recruiting and training as part of new diversity efforts. In addition, the province appointed an Indigenous member to the police services board in late 2017.

Michael Kempa, a criminology professor at the University of Ottawa, says a new police chief in Thunder Bay will have to be supported by other high-ranking officers and an "activist" police services board. (Steve Fischer/CBC) Whether the new chief is hired from within or outside the force is less important than "the quality of the candidate," Kempa said, adding that the new chief has to be open to feedback, especially given that a number of recommendations could be forthcoming in the civilian oversight bodies' reports.

"That is the major shift in what it takes to be a police commissioner or a chief of police these days," he said. "Thirty, forty years ago, you were really looking for a strong-armed-type leader, almost like a king of a police service."

"These days, absolutely not."

Moving forward, Kempa said the police services board will also have to play a key role, as it is effectively the police chief's boss, responsible for ensuring that appropriate policies are in place and keeping itself apprised. Proposed changes to Ontario's Police Services Act are expected to help with training for board members, as well as legal support he said.

"That's what it's going to take," he said, in addition to a commitment to public outreach.

"The great news is Thunder Bay's public is extremely engaged in this issue."