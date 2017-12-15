Thunder Bay's police services board will welcome a new member next week.

Celina Reitberger has been appointed by the province to a seat on the board. She'll participate in her first meeting on Dec. 19.

In a media release, the city said Reitberger is a member of Fort William First Nation and a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. She's a lawyer who spent 20 years in private practice, followed by 15 years with Nishnawbe Aski Legal.

For the last seven of those 15 years, Reitberger was the organization's executive director.

She's also served on the Thunder Bay Police Service's executive committee on Aboriginal and diversity issues and is a member of the board of directors of Anishinawbe Muskiki.

"I welcome the opportunity to serve on the board, bringing the perspective of Indigenous people and their experiences in interacting with police," Reitberger said. "My goal is to work towards improving relationships among the service, the board and the Indigenous community as we further our common goal of reconciliation."

Reitberger replaces Allan Laakkonen, whose appointment to the board expired earlier this year.