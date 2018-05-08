Ontario Provincial Police name new Thunder Bay detachment commander

Ontario Provincial Police have announced a new detachment commander in Thunder Bay.

In a written release, the OPP said Insp. Allan Gordon will head the Thunder Bay office. Gordon had been the detachment commander in Greenstone since 2016.

"Northern Ontario is home to me and I look forward to using my time as detachment commander in Thunder Bay to develop and sustain partnerships within the community to prevent crime and victimization," Gordon was quoted as saying in the OPP's release.

Gordon began his career in 1987 where he was posted to the detachment in Armstrong, located about 250 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

From there, Gordon transferred to the OPP in London, Ont., before spending the next 15 years with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, quickly moving to the agency's corporate investigation unit in Toronto, according to provincial police.

He returned to the OPP in 2013, spending the next two years in Elgin County before assuming the top job in Greenstone.