Five new police officers for the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service will soon be heading off to various remote First Nation communities for their Coach Officer Training after receiving their graduation badges late last week.

According to a media release, on December 15 Chief of Police Terry Armstrong presented badges to five new police officers at a presentation ceremony which included remarks of encouragement from Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and MP Patty Hajdu.

The graduating police officers will be going to areas like Eabametoong First Nation, Moose Factory First Nation, Sandy Lake First Nation and Kashechewan First Nation for their Coach Officer Training.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is a First Nation Policing Service which serves 34 of the 49 Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities in northern Ontario.