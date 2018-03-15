The operator of the largest long-term care facility in Thunder Bay, Ont., hopes it has found a solution to dealing with a shortage of Personal Support Workers (PSWs) in the province: create a new job.

St. Joseph's Care Group created the Resident Home Worker, a trial position to take over some of the tasks that would otherwise be completed by Registered Nurses, Registered Practical Nurses or Personal Support Workers.

"We're just trialling out to see what we can do in light of the current shortage of PSWs," said Tracey Buckler, the President and CEO at St. Joseph's Care Group.

Tracey Buckler, the President and CEO of St. Joseph's Care Group said the new positions could help alleviate some of the staffing pressures being felt by nurses and PSWs at Hogarth Riverview Manor. (St. Joseph's Care Group)

Buckler said the group worked in consultation with Unifor, the union representing other workers at the home to see what tasks the new employees could do.

"We want people that are happy working with our senior population," said Buckler. The job ad lists a Grade 12 diploma as the only requirement, along with an interest in working with seniors.

"The resident home workers can answer call bells and deliver those messages or those requests back to the nursing staff, back to the staff that would do that hands on care."

Other tasks that could be completed by the new hires would include making beds, moving residents in wheelchairs, stocking supplies and helping to feed clients.

Buckler said St. Joseph's hopes to attract new PSWs to its labour force when they graduate from college in the spring. Currently, there is a provincial PSW shortage, she said.