A new hockey tournament organized by Fort William First Nation (FWFN) aims to bring youth together through sport.

The Anemki Unity Winter Classic begins Monday, March 13, and includes 20 teams of Indigenous and non-Indigenous players from across northwestern Ontario.

"Basically, what we found here at Fort William First Nation is during the week of March Break there's no hockey in the area for kids," said Kristy Boucher, FWFN communications officer. "It kind of was an idea that stemmed from our chief, Peter Collins."

"He thought that it would be a really good idea that we do something here, in our region, and we could open it up to First Nation and non-First Nation players to come together to learn about each other, with the hopes of combating racism."

Games will take place daily through to March 16 on the two ice sheets at Fort William First Nation arena, located at 200 Mission Road, although a skills competition will also take place the morning of Tuesday, March 14 at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.

Divisions rage from tyke to midget, and teams from FWFN, Thunder Bay, and other northwestern Ontario communities including Lake Helen and Cat Lake will be participating.

Habs alumni game

The Fort William First Nation arena will also host a Montreal Canadiens alumni game on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

Boucher said all registered players received admission to the alumni game, but tickets are available to the general public, too — they cost $25 for general admission, or $75 for VIP access, which includes a meet-and-greet, she said.

Games kicked off Monday at FWFN arena, and an opening ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.

That will be followed by a feast at the FWFN community hall, Boucher said.

The plan, she said, is to continue the tournament after this year, and incorporate a women's division (this year, female players are mixed in among other teams), and also include events for youth with disabilities, Boucher said.

For more information, visit anemkiunity.com/winterclassic, or search Anemki Unity Winter Classic on Facebook.