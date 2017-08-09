A sexual assault trial involving two former members of the University of Ottawa men's hockey team that's slated to take place in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been rescheduled again.

The trial of Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher — which was supposed to start Aug. 21 — is now scheduled for Feb. 5, 2018, according to the court office in Thunder Bay.

CBC News is still awaiting a response from the Ministry of the Attorney General as to why the case has been delayed.

This is the second time the trial has been rescheduled. It was originally set to start in August, 2016, but was delayed until 2017 after a medical issue involving the family of one of the defence lawyers.

Donovan and Foucher were charged in 2014 after an alleged incident at a West Arthur Street hotel. The University of Ottawa Gee Gees were in town at the time for a pair of games against Lakehead University.

When charges were laid, Donovan was 24 years old and Foucher was 25. Each faces one charge of sexual assault.

In the wake of the allegations, the University of Ottawa suspended its varsity hockey program, fired its coach and and put together a sexual violence task force that came back with 11 recommendations, including sexual harassment and violence prevention training for all athletes and full-time coaches. The program returned to the ice in 2016.