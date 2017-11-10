New Gold Inc., has been fined $187,500 after the company was convicted of two offences under the Environmental Protection Act.

The Ministry of the Environment (MOE) said New Gold received an Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) in 2015, for its sewage works at its mine under construction near Fort Frances, Ont.

The Ministry said on July 22, 2016, a sample collected from In-Pit Sump 3 was sent for testing, and four days later, it was determined the level of un-ionized ammonia was higher than the regulated amount. Another sample was taken two days earlier with the same result.

The company continued to pump out the sump until July 29, releasing 19 million litres of effluent.

New Gold also failed to report the infraction to the MOE as soon as possible orally, and in writing within seven days, as stipulated in its ECA.

The company has three months to pay the $150,000 fine and $37,500 for the victim fine surcharge.