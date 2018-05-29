City councillors in Dryden, Ont., have signed off on a new model for the city's fire service after months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the department.

At its regular Monday meeting, council approved what's known as a "work experience program," for the Dryden Fire Service. Effectively, the program will see the city hire a certain number of recent firefighting program graduates on contract and fill out the rest of the service with 26 existing volunteers.

An estimated 26 volunteer firefighters will continue to work for the department, the city says. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "This fire service model change remains cost effective and keeps the protection of our community the focus of the department," the city's new chief administrative office Roger Nesbitt was quoted as saying in a written release from the city announcing the change.

The department had been in flux since February, when more than 30 volunteer firefighters walked off the job, citing tensions between them and Dryden's fire chief.

The city subsequently gave firefighters a deadline to return to work, or their positions would be considered vacated. Some did return, but many chose not to.

The program was the lowest cost option of the four presented, the city said, coming in at just over $805,000 annually. The contract firefighters will work for the city for a maximum of one year.

City officials emphasized that the volunteers will still be an integral part of the fire service.

"Our volunteer firefighters will continue to be instrumental in delivering our fire protection service," Nesbitt was quoted as saying.

A recruitment drive in Dryden produced over 18 possible new recruits for the fire service, the city said.