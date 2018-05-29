Contract, volunteer firefighters to form core of new Dryden, Ont., fire service
Dryden council approved new service model at May 28 meeting
City councillors in Dryden, Ont., have signed off on a new model for the city's fire service after months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the department.
City of Dryden tells volunteer firefighters: sign 'return to work' form or be fired
At its regular Monday meeting, council approved what's known as a "work experience program," for the Dryden Fire Service. Effectively, the program will see the city hire a certain number of recent firefighting program graduates on contract and fill out the rest of the service with 26 existing volunteers.
The department had been in flux since February, when more than 30 volunteer firefighters walked off the job, citing tensions between them and Dryden's fire chief.
The city subsequently gave firefighters a deadline to return to work, or their positions would be considered vacated. Some did return, but many chose not to.
City of Dryden looks to get new volunteers after stalemate with firefighters association
Petition circulates in Dryden, Ont., to restart negotiations with firefighters
The program was the lowest cost option of the four presented, the city said, coming in at just over $805,000 annually. The contract firefighters will work for the city for a maximum of one year.
City officials emphasized that the volunteers will still be an integral part of the fire service.
"Our volunteer firefighters will continue to be instrumental in delivering our fire protection service," Nesbitt was quoted as saying.
A recruitment drive in Dryden produced over 18 possible new recruits for the fire service, the city said.