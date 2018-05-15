Lakehead University signs new men's basketball, hockey coaches

Lakehead University's men's basketball and hockey teams have new coaches, the institute's athletics department said Tuesday.

Ryan Thomson will take over the men's basketball squad, while Andrew Wilkins will head up the the men's hockey team.

Thomson played for the Thunderwolves men's basketball team from 2009 to 2013, and went on to be an assistant coach with the squad. He also spent time working under former Thunderwolves men's basketball coach Scott Morrison with the Maine Red Claws, a team with the NBA's developmental G League. The Red Claws are affiliated with the Boston Celtics.

Thomson was appointed Thunderwolves interim head coach in January.

"I'm honoured to have the chance to remain the men's basketball coach here at Lakehead," Thomson said in a statement. "I want to thank [Lakehead University athletic director Tom Warden] for giving me the opportunity and having faith in my abilities and potential to continue to help the program improve and compete at a high level. I look forward to growing and improving alongside our student-athletes."

Meanwhile, Wilkins has now officially signed with the men's hockey team, however, his pending appointment was announced in March.

Wilkins — himself a former player and assistant coach with the team — takes over from Bill McDonald, who's retiring after five seasons.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to lead Thunderwolves Hockey," Wilkins said in a statement. "I have great passion for the program and look forward to the challenge."