The Comfort Table Bakery is on the north side of Highway 17, at roughly the halfway point for people driving between Thunder Bay and Winnipeg, which could be part of the reason for its growing reputation as a prime spot for a break, says owner Eleanor Heidebrecht.
The bakery is open six days a week, and the pair put in 12 to 14 hour days, but even on a busy afternoon their joy in their small business is evident
Husband Pat's skills at roasting and grinding coffee beans receive rave reviews, while Heidebrecht specializes in sticky buns, drenched in homemade caramel sauce, while she believes customers also keep coming back because they're "surprised by how good it is."
And just what makes their coffee and baking so good?
"Love, and we put a lot of passion in what we do. If you don't like my baking, I take it pretty personal."
