The chief of the Superior North Emergency Medical Service says the City of Thunder Bay's proposed 2018 budget could help relieve pressure on the city's ambulance service.

The current draft includes funding for another ambulance to operate 24 hours a day.

More than 28,000 people called for ambulances last year, Wayne Gates told CBC.

That's up from 25,000 five years ago, and demand is growing by five to six per cent a year.

It's leading to so-called "code black" situations where no ambulances are available to respond to calls, Gates said.

There are a few factors contributing to the increase in calls, he added.

"The most common one — I'm sure everyone's heard this — are the baby boomers. ... As you get older, you tend to have more health problems. ... So we're starting to see more people having heart attacks and strokes and problems with diabetes and all those health issues that develop as you age — falls, broken hips, those types of things. But then we're also having the drug challenges that we're having these days," he said.

'I would love to have another two ambulances'

Superior North EMS began tracking ambulance availability in April of this year, and Gates said, so far, many code blacks last only 30 seconds or two minutes.

Those that endure for 15 or 20 minutes are rare, but they are frustrating for staff, he added.

Some of those situations are caused by so-called "offloading" delays at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Gates said, meaning paramedics are tied up at the hospital waiting for doctors and nurses there to take over patient care.

Even with an extra ambulance on duty, paramedics will still be busy, Gates said.

"It definitely will give us some relief," he said. "In an ideal world I would love to have another two ambulances."

