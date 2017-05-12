Officials with Ontario's Ministry of Transportation say final paving work on the Thunder Bay Expressway bridge over the Neebing River will be complete by the end of June.
In an email to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said the contractor is expected to return to the site next week with work scheduled to begin either in late May or early June.
Paving should be complete — and the southbound lanes completely re-opened — by the end of June.
Crews have been doing significant work to the Highway 61 bridge over the Neebing River, just north of Arthur Street, since last year, including repairing concrete underneath the structure.
The transportation ministry, which is in charge of the expressway, said more work on the concrete needed to be done than originally thought, meaning the contractor couldn't finish the final paving of the southbound lanes by the end of the 2016 construction season.
