A man was taken to Thunder Bay hospital on Wednesday night after being rescued from the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway near May Street.

A 911 call was made about the male, who Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said was seen struggling in the water at about 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of May and William Street.

Police and firefighters responded, and began searching the river banks on both sides of the May Street bridge. One of the searchers was Thunder Bay Fire Service Platoon Chief Kelly Patterson; he was the one who actually located the man in the water.

Floating face-down

"I stopped my vehicle on top of the bridge, stepped out, looked to the east and immediately saw a body floating face-down in the water," Patterson told CBC News.

He said the body was located about 20 metres east of the May Street bridge.

Paterson notified police officers who were down on the river banks, and two of them — one from each side of the river — immediately went into the water and retrieved the man.

"As they were coming back with him, the pumper six crew tossed them a lifeline and pulled them to shore, where firefighters began with CPR," Patterson said.

CPR continued until paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital, police said.

Police investigating

There was no immediate update on the man's condition.

"When they loaded him into the ambulance, he did have a pulse," Patterson said, adding the man didn't have a pulse when he was pulled from the water.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and can offer details as to how the man ended up in the water to contact them.