A man from Neebing has earned a two-year hunting suspension and a $1,500 fine for hunting after legal hunting time.

Conservation officers with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry found the man in his hunting shack with a high-powered rifle and loaded crossbow 20 minutes past sundown, court head.

The officers also found a 12-volt, battery-powered spotlight attached to the front of the hunting shack, which lit up an area containing deer feed.

The public is reminded that hunting for big game animals at night is illegal.

Firearms must be unloaded and encased from half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise.