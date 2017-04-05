Thunder Bay police have called off their search for a person who may have gone through the ice on the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway, after efforts failed to locate a body.

In a statement released today, police said they spoke with a person who said they saw a person walking on the ice around 5:15 p.m. The person then dropped through the ice up to their chest, the witness said.

Police search McIntyre River in #Tbay after reports a man fell through the ice. pic.twitter.com/K8FTmx1KdB — CBC Thunder Bay (@CBCTBay) April 4, 2017

Police have not released the gender of the person, but they are described as wearing beige cargo pants and a blue, possibly plaid, jacket.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in the following ways: