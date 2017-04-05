Thunder Bay police have called off their search for a person who may have gone through the ice on the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway, after efforts failed to locate a body.
In a statement released today, police said they spoke with a person who said they saw a person walking on the ice around 5:15 p.m. The person then dropped through the ice up to their chest, the witness said.
Police search McIntyre River in #Tbay after reports a man fell through the ice. pic.twitter.com/K8FTmx1KdB— CBC Thunder Bay (@CBCTBay) April 4, 2017
Police have not released the gender of the person, but they are described as wearing beige cargo pants and a blue, possibly plaid, jacket.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in the following ways:
- If you are the person who fell in the ice, call the police immediately so your welfare may be confirmed.
- Anyone in the city that may have seen a person matching this description on the ice or walking in the area with wet clothing, please call the police. All details are important.
- If anyone recognizes the brief description above of the person described on the ice, please notify the police if you can not locate them.