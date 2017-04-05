Thunder Bay police have called off their search for a person who may have gone through the ice on the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway, after efforts failed to locate a body.

In a statement released today, police said they spoke with a person who said they saw a person walking on the ice around 5:15 p.m. The person then dropped through the ice up to their chest, the witness said.

Police have not released the gender of the person, but they are described as wearing beige cargo pants and a blue, possibly plaid, jacket.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in the following ways:

  • If you are the person who fell in the ice, call the police immediately so your welfare may be confirmed.
  • Anyone in the city that may have seen a person matching this description on the ice or walking in the area with wet clothing, please call the police. All details are important.
  • If anyone recognizes the brief description above of the person described on the ice, please notify the police if you can not locate them.