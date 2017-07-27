A fatal house fire southwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., Monday evening has been ruled accidental, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP and Neebing Fire Service were called to the blaze around 10:20 p.m. on Monday on Highway 608 in Scoble Township, which is part of Neebing.

When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, police said firefighters found one person dead in the home.

Police said they've identified the victim, but at the request of the family, the name of the deceased is not being released.