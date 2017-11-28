After the mass consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year for Giving Tuesday officials at the Nature Conservancy of Canada want to remind Canadians to take this time to think about the causes that matter most to their hearts.

"Whether it be the Nature Conservancy of Canada or whether it be something local in your community [like] a food bank ... take the time to give back," said Nicole Senyi, a communications manager with the organization.

"You can support the cause by raising some awareness online, using the hashtag Giving Tuesday, you can also volunteer your time or you can make a donation."

This year's Giving Tuesday also falls on the Conservancy's 55th birthday, said Senyi.

Having started with just a small group of naturalists in 1962, the Conservancy now "protects more than 2.8 million acres, coast to coast."

"Just last year we celebrated the conservation of Big Trout Bay ... on the shores of Lake Superior in the municipality of Neebing," Senyi said.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday and the Conservancy's 55th birthday, all donations made to the organization on Nov. 28 will be matched. (Nature Conservancy of Canada / website)

In July of 2016 scientists were able to find a total of 860 species that were using the area.

"It is such a varied area with so much bio-diversity, it's so important for the species and for the whole area," Senyi said.

And in celebration of the Conservancy's birthday and Giving Tuesday, for one day only Senyi said all donations "will be matched to a maximum of $80,000" by some of the Conservancy's donors.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so directly through the Nature Conservancy of Canada's website.