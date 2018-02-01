An art project created by Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth across Canada, in the spirit of reconciliation, is currently on display in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The National Story Blanket is a made up of panels created by groups of young people in a dozen different cities, including Thunder Bay. Each group came up with an image they felt represented reconciliation and decolonization.

The panels were sewn together to create one quilt.

"When you see it all together in one big blanket, it looks really amazing," said Pamela Angees, a youth reconciliation leader with Canadian Roots Exchange, the non-profit behind the project.

Canadian Roots Exchange has teams across the country, working to build bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people through things like school workshops and projects like the story blanket.

Sleeping Giant, bright colours featured on Thunder Bay panel

Pamela Angees is a youth reconciliation initiative leader with the Thunder Bay team of Canadian Roots Exchange. (canadianroots.ca)

Angees, who volunteers with the organization's Thunder Bay team, helped to make the panel representing the northwestern Ontario city last year.

It features aspects of the Thunder Bay flag, including an image of the Sleeping Giant, and a maple leaf. And the participants chose to paint their panel using their fingers. Fingerprints denote individuality, Angees said, and they wanted the painting to represent the idea of bringing people from different backgrounds together.

Public workshop

The blanket is on display at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery until Feb. 11, and as part of the exhibit there will be a public workshop on the evening of Feb. 1 to discuss reconciliation and how to foster it within a community.

Conversations like that are important, said Angees, adding that in Thunder Bay, and in other cities across Canada "it feels like there's two different worlds," occupied by Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

"And basically what we want to encourage is [to] bridge the gap in understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people as we want there to be stronger relationships in Thunder Bay," she said.