For this year's graduates of Confederation College's School of Aviation, in Thunder Bay, Ont. work shouldn't be hard to come by.

That's because the class of 2018 will be entering an industry caught in the middle of a national pilot shortage, where small airlines are scrambling to replace staff snapped up by bigger carriers, and new pilots have opportunities to find work, and move up the ranks quickly.

"The chances of them finding gainful employment is really high, [whereas] in other years it might not have been," said Paul de Oude, the chair of maintenance and operations for the aviation school.

"So for our graduates its really good news."

The school is seeing increasing demand not just for pilots, he said, but also for aircraft engineers.

Opportunities for students, challenges for schools

A national pilot shortage means that new pilots have a good chance of landing a job, and moving up the ranks quickly. 'Graduates of recent years are now in positions already that would have taken many more years not that long ago," said Paul de Oude, chair of maintenance and operations at the School of Aviation at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

But while it's a great time to be a graduate, the shortage is also creating difficulties for schools, including more competition for flight instructors. It's a challenge facing schools across the country, said de Oude, and Confederation College is no exception.

"The amount of flight training staff is as low as its ever been, which of course gives us some challenges in trying to progress students," he said. "However, currently we are still in good shape, and we are trying to do as much hiring as we can."

Flight schools in Ontario are currently exploring ways to ease the situation he said, including partnerships with industry players that could help schools with resources.

And while it may seem like an opportune time for flight schools with adequate staff to expand, de Oude said that's not something that can be done quickly, considering the need for resources such as airplanes and access to air space.

"So it would take a lot of time to ramp that up," he said.

de Oude said he expects to see the the shortage — and the challenges and opportunities that come with it — to persist for another few years.