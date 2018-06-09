Nishnawbe Ask Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says the organization is "looking forward to working with [the Progressive Conservative] government," and has extended the organization's congratulations to Premier-elect Doug Ford.

"Our communities have made significant progress over the past few years and we will look to this government to continue Ontario's commitments to all projects and agreements currently underway in NAN territory," said Fiddler in a written release.

He stated that they will "engage with this new government" and continue to work on issues that have been identified by First Nations leaders.

"The recent agreements that we signed with the previous government on resource revenue sharing and on establishing a relationship that's based on our treaty and from there we would create a bilateral forum," Fiddler told CBC News.

He said he also sent Sol Mamakwa of Kingfisher Lake First Nation a message on Friday morning to congratulate him as the first MPP of the newly established Kiiwetinoong riding.

Mamakwa won the riding for the NDP.

"Sol has dedicated his career to improving the health and well-being of our communities and will be a strong voice for the people of the north at Queen's Park," Fiddler said.