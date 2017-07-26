An accomplished musician who was born in Manitoba but grew up in Thunder Bay is returning to the Lakehead Wednesday to perform as the latest headliner in the city's Live On the Waterfront series.

Marc Meriläinen, who launched Nadjiwan in 1995, is also releasing a new album, called Superposition, at the concert. It's already been getting some exposure through Nadjiwan's most recent performances at the North American Indigenous Games.

"We had played the opening ceremonies the opening day and The Weather Network was highlighting different ... Indigenous artists," Meriläinen said. "So they asked if we would like to contribute and of course I said 'yes.'"

A couple of songs from the new album, including the title track, have since been getting some national exposure through the all-weather television station, he said.

The project has been nominated for "Best Rock Album" at the Native American Music Awards. Meriläinen is a member of the Chippewas of Nawash First Nation.

'The full 20-year history'

People attending the Thunder Bay concert will get to hear "the full 20-year history" of Nadjiwan, Meriläinen said. "We're going to start right at record number one ... and kind of move throughout the years."

The free show at Thunder Bay's north side waterfront will also feature Robin Ranger, a jazz composer and musician from Fort William First Nation, and Jean-Paul De Roover.

"Thunder Bay is where I started this project and it seems like the perfect venue to release this exciting new album," Meriläinen was quoted as saying in a written release promoting the July 26 show. One of the album's tracks was co-written by De Roover and recorded in Thunder Bay.

The Live On the Waterfront concerts, which take place every Wednesday at the Marina Park band shell, run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The series wraps up August 30.

CBC Thunder Bay is a sponsor of the summer-long series. Ontario Power Generation is the title sponsor.