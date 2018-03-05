A bar in Dryden, Ont., is taking steps to make sure its clientele stays safe on the roads after a night out.

The Mystic Grill — found at the Eagles' Landing Golf Course and Convention Centre in the northwestern Ontario city — launched its Mystic Machine in February.

The shuttle offers free rides to customers, allowing them to have a few drinks without adding a cab fee to their bills.

"We're a bit out of the way," said Jamie Smith, one of the Mystic Grill's owners. "Both ways is a $50 bar tab before you even sit down to dinner."

"I didn't think it was feasible for somebody to come out for dinner, enjoy themselves and go home with a $150 bill. It's a little bit much, so we're trying to get people to come out."

Currently, the service is free — it's supported by sponsors, and Smith is also using the van for deliveries to help offset costs — although tips are accepted. Smith, however, said he'll be appearing before Dryden city council in March to discuss the possibility of charging a small fee to cover maintenance and gas.

"Hopefully, we're able to continue doing this," he said. "Either that, or they're going to push me to become a cab carrier, and then I'll have to run full-time and be open to the general public."

"You know, people get into an accident for drinking and driving, I'm the one on the hook."