Thunder Bay's Recreation and Culture Division has announced the musical performers at the upcoming arts and heritage awards on Feb. 16.

This year's ceremony, which is being held at Magnus Theatre, will see awards handed out in 13 categories, including photography, cultural venue of the year and event of the year.

The event is set to take on a gala-like atmosphere, including a reception and after party, and will feature music and performances by artists including the Honest Heart Collective, Matt Sellick & Sarah Brown, Danny Johnson, Pierre Schryer, Robin Ranger and Mary Walker.

CBC Thunder Bay, Magnus Theatre and Copperfin Credit Union are sponsoring the event.

The awards show will be hosted by Superior Morning host Lisa Laco.

"Thunder Bay has grown up," she said. "We're a full fledged, funky city and we want to celebrate."