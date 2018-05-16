More candidates throw their names into municipal election hat

A pair of new names has appeared on the official list of candidates for the upcoming Thunder Bay municipal election.

The Thunder Bay Votes 2018 site shows that Shane Judge has officially filed his papers to run for mayor.

Kirsten Oliver, meanwhile, has filed to run for the Westfort ward council seat.

Judge joins a field that has three other names in it so far: Iain Angus, Kevin Cernjul, and Mariann Sawicki.

In Westfort, Oliver's only registered opponent as of Tuesday is Frank Scarcello.

No other new candidates were listed on the site as of Tuesday.

Several others have previously registered to run in the upcoming election, however.

Kim Ducharme and Chris Krumpholz are running for councillor-at-large, while Wesley Ramage is on the ballot for the McIntyre Ward.

Brian Hamilton and Ashley Nurmela have both registered for the McKellar Ward race, while incumbent Linda Rydholm is seeking re-election in Neebing.

Incumbent Shelby Ch'ng is running again in Northwood, and David George Noonan has registered for Red River,.

Nobody has yet registered to run in Current River, nor for any of the school board trustee races.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to register. The election will take place on Oct. 22.