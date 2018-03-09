At least three First Nations in northwestern Ontario are currently dealing with outbreaks of the mumps, according to the Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

NAN reports approximately 35 confirmed cases of the disease across the three communities: Sandy Lake, Deer Lake and Mishkeegogamang.

The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority has been working with health units and Health Canada to hold mass immunization clinics in the affected communities, NAN said in an email to CBC.

Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox told CBC the communities are concerned.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox (Derek Fox/Facebook)

"As everybody knows, the health care system in our communities is not the greatest so that's another concern to be aware of," he said, "and right now we're just hoping that the numbers aren't rising with the given fact that mumps is extremely contagious."



The nearby Northwestern Health unit is also reporting an outbreak of mumps in its territory, which ranges from Upsala to the Manitoba border, excluding First Nations.

The health unit has confirmed around 40 cases of mumps since the start of the year, according to Donna Stanley, its manager of infectious diseases.

That's much higher than the previous annual rate of zero to two cases, but the rate of new infections is now dropping, Stanley said.

