Thunder Bay Police officers are asking for the public's help after they were called to two vehicles engulfed in flames in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 6.

At around 3:15 a.m. an individual who lives in the mutli-dwelling building on the 100 block of Machar Avenue called 9-1-1 to report two vehicles — a truck and a van — on fire, according to a written statement by city police.

At the request of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, patrol officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service attended the scene and learned that a trailer at the same address had been on fire the previous night and the flames were extinguished by city fire fighters, officials said.

The two vehicles involved in the possible arson suffered extensive damage and have been towed by police for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.