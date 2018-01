Highway 102, just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police announced just before 2 p.m. that the collision had completely blocked the highway at the bridge over the Kaministiquia River.

Police suggested drivers use Highway 11/17 as a detour.

Details on possible injuries, or when the highway would reopen were unavailable.

Conditions at the time included snow and blowing snow.