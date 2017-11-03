A 64-year old man from rural town in northwestern Ontario has been charged with arson after officers in Dryden, Ont. were called to a string of fires on Nov.1 around the township of Machin — approximately 30 kilometres east of Dryden.

According to a written statement issued by Dryden OPP, officers were called at around 11:37 a.m. to investigate a shed fire on Highway 605, just west of Dryden. However, while officers were attending the shed fire, Dryden OPP received another call about two barn fires on Highway 17, and shortly after, a third call came in about a house on fire on Salton Road.

Officials say, after some investigation, they've laid four arson charges on a 64-year old man from the township of Machin, Ont.

The suspect is currently being held in custody and will appear in court for bail on Nov. 6