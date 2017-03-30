The City of Thunder Bay and many other communities across northern Ontario say they're feeling the pinch over decisions being made by property assessment officials in the province.

In Thunder Bay, the city will have to refund over $2 million to several retailers and grain elevator operators after the values of those properties were deemed to be worth less over the past several years. That means the city has to pay back property taxes it has already collected, and won't take in as much from those properties in the future.

"Properties that the market has made single use properties should be valued on the basis of the value in their current use, not on the basis of some speculation about what they might sell for," said Hugh Mackenzie, a research associate at Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Mackenzie said he disagrees with the way the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation is looking at depreciation. MPAC officials have said the decision to slash value on properties like big box stores is based, in part, on the fact they're not easy to repurpose or sell once they're vacant

"The market is not great for used big box stores," Mackenzie acknowledged.

"That's not to say that they're not generating value for the people that currently own them."

The reduction in taxes being paid by the industrial and large commercial sectors is putting too much strain on municipal finances, and residential taxpayers, he added.

According to city staff in Thunder Bay, residential taxpayers footed 49.5 per cent of the total tax levy in 1999. That number climbed to 61.9 per cent by 2016.

'Uncomfortable truth'

Not everyone agrees that the reassessment decisions are giving too big a break to large corporations.

"Maybe we're getting back to a level playing field," said Harry Kitchen, a professor emeritus in the department of economics at Trent University.

"Maybe we're getting back and saying the residential sector has to pay higher taxes, because they get the majority of the benefits of public services."

Canadian Tire is set to receive about $1 million in back taxes from the City of Thunder Bay. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Kitchen said collecting less in tax revenue is simply a reality for communities that aren't growing in population, and if that money is used to support things like garbage collection and libraries, then industry has already paid more than its fair share.

"Now that is not what any taxpayer wants to hear, or what any local politician wants to say," he said. "But you know what? That's what the evidence shows."

One way municipalities can make up for the loss of revenue is to implement more user fees for services, he said.