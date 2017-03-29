The Vice Principal of Superior Collegiate says he has an idea where the mount of the cougar found this past weekend near Thunder Bay should go.

Andrew Foulds says his vote — as an educator and biologist — would be to place the mount at the Kingfisher Lake Outdoor Education Centre.

"The story about this find is extraordinary. And it was found in northwestern Ontario and we do have a facility that could house this and people in northwestern Ontario could access it."

"The Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre is just a phenomenal facility," he said. "Bringing the boreal forest to life for kids. It's just such a rich learning environment. "

The vice-principal of Superior Collegiate says the Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre would be an appropriate place for the mount of a cougar found outside Thunder Bay recently. (@NealPurdon Twitter)

Great opportunity for MNR to team up with school boards, says educator

Foulds believes having the cougar mount at Kingfisher would offer people a great venue to learn about the northwest's unique bio-diversity.

"I understand that there are probably competing interests, but it would be wonderful for the Lakehead District School Board to partner with the MNR," Foulds said. "To see how we can use this to educate kids in northwestern Ontario."

He also says it would give the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry a unique opportunity to work closely with a school board.

But a spokesperson for the ministry says no decision has been made yet on what will become of the cougar.

If DNA testing proves the animal was wild, and not captive bred, it would be the first confirmed cougar carcass recorded in the province in recent memory.