If you travel on two wheels you're well aware of the dangers other drivers can pose, says Joe McEachern, president of the Superior Riders Motorcycle Club in Thunder Bay, Ont, after two motorcyclists were killed in the region in little more than a month.

Police have laid impaired driving charges against the people who hit the motorcycle riders in both incidents. A man was charged on Tuesday after a motorcyclist died at an intersection on Dog Lake Road near Thunder Bay.

Another man is charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death after a July 16 collision near Geraldton, Ont., that killed a 64-year-old.

"Right from the beginning with motorcycles, you're taught to be careful because, win or lose, even in a fender bender, you're going to lose," McEachern said. "You're the one who is going to get hurt, whether you're obeying the traffic rules or not."

Members of the Superior Riders club are talking about the recent deaths and the allegations they were killed by drunk drivers, he said.

"The difference is, if a truck runs through an intersection and hits a car, there's a damaged car, but likely no injury," McEachern said. "But if you're on a bike, and you're knocked down — no airbags, no seat belts — it's going to be a lot worse."

A motorcycle rider's only protection against drunk drivers is their own defensive driving techniques, he said.

"You have to be conscious — we get into an intersection, we look everywhere, behind us, forward, everywhere, just so when the light goes green you make sure some other driver isn't coming through," he said.

Still, McEachern said, the thrill of riding outweighs the risks.

"It's social, you're traveling with people, your trip becomes an adventure," he said.