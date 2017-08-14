Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a collision on Friday between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that killed two city residents.

On Friday, around 7 p.m., a pickup truck travelling through the intersection of Arthur Street and Highway 130 collided with a motorcycle that was westbound on Arthur Street, police stated in a written release.

The two people on the motorcycle — Mario Jacob, 49, and Renata Misztal, 52 — were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.