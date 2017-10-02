A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man remains in hospital after a weekend collision between a motorcycle and car on Thunder Bay's south side.

Thunder Bay police acting traffic Sgt. Bill Pollock told CBC News that the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on Arthur Street, just east of the Mountdale Avenue intersection.

"We had an eastbound motorcycle in the centre lane strike a vehicle that was coming out of the A&W parking lot," Pollock said.

The vehicle leaving the parking lot, which Pollock identified as a Toyota Corolla, was turning left to head westbound on Arthur Street.

Section of road closed for investigation

The driver of the motorcycle, who Pollock said is from Thunder Bay, sustained serious injuries, and remained in hospital on Monday, Pollock said.

A section of Arthur Street was closed for about three hours after the crash due to the on-scene investigation, he said.

No cause has yet been determined. Pollock said both vehicles have been taken to Thunder Bay police headquarters as part of the ongoing investigation.