A mother in a rural Ontario town says she's relieved that police have laid charges after the daughter's pet goat was killed on April 2.

But Amy Ashworth said it's still difficult to comprehend why someone would take the goat and leave it's battered body beside a bloody axe in a ditch near their home in Rainy River, Ont., about 440 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

"I don't understand it," Ashworth told CBC News. "He was the sweetest little thing you can ever imagine...he was my daughter's best friend."

Nine-year-old Diana, bottle-fed the goat for weeks after it first arrived in the family home in September, Ashworth said. Diana called the goat Despereaux, after the mouse in the children's book, because "he was little and had big ears" and "she confided in this goat."

When she first learned Despereaux was gone, Diana told her mother "there is a hole in my heart," Ashworth said.

Amy Ashworth says someone is donating a Nigerian Dwarf goat, like this one, to her daughter Diana, after her pet goat was killed earlier this month. (Supplied )

Initially Ashworth said she and her husband had told Diana that Despereaux had been run over, but later they let her know he had been killed.

"We had to tell her again, 'well, no someone came into our yard and killed him' and there were lots of tears and maybe a bit of confusion because I don't think she thought people were capable of doing things like that," Ashworth said.

Police encouraged the family to share their experience on social media, in hopes of pressuring the culprits into the open in the small town, she said. Her husband offered a $500 reward in a Facebook post, and soon a friend matched it.

Charges laid

On April 11, provincial police in Rainy River issued a news release saying they had charged two 18-year-old men from the area with "killing animals other than cattle", trespassing at night and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Ashworth said she doesn't know the young men personally, but she knows who their parents are.

"I don't know if I'm angry at them but I'm kind of wondering what kind of mental state someone would be in to do something like that," she said.

Still, Ashworth said there are lessons in the tragedy about the goodness of other people too. A woman from southern Ontario connected with the family on social media and is giving them a new goat, which is being delivered to nearby Emo, Ont. next week.

As well, an online fundraising campaign has garnered thousands of dollars in donations to help the family buy more goats and fulfil Diana's dream of starting a goat farm, Ashworth said.