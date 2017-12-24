CBC Thunder Bay reporters captured hours of video during 2017, and some of those videos proved very, very popular with our Facebook audience, garnering tens of thousands of views. Here are the most-viewed, as chosen by you.

#5. Halloween haunts: the best places to trick or treat, or get spooked, in Thunder Bay

Some Thunder Bay residents throw themselves into the Halloween spirit, decorating their homes and yards with all manner of ghosts, goblins, beasts and monsters. Here's a video tour courtesy of the CBC's Jackie McKay:

Best haunted yards to see on Halloween in Thunder Bay

#4. Guy Amalfitano

​Guy Amalfitano, a cancer survivor from France, ran across Canada this summer in honour of his hero, Terry Fox.

Amalfitano visited the Terry Fox monument as part of his journey, breaking down in tears as he arrived. The CBC's Heather Kitching was there to capture the moment.

French cancer survivor pays tribute to Terry Fox with cross-Canada run

#3. Fishing, fur and feathers

Students at Thunder Bay's Kingsway Park school marked National Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Heritage Day with a number of hands-on activities. The CBC's Gord Ellis was there to not only give students a few pointers on angling, but also capture the following video:

'Awesome time': Students at Ontario school get hands-on fishing, archery experience

#2. Harte Gold in White River

Things are turning around in White River, Ont. A decade ago, with the local sawmill closed, there was concern over the community's future. But now, there's a labour shortage due to the Harte Gold mine, which is expected to create 200 jobs. The CBC's Jeff Walters visited the community to find out more:

White River benefits from new Harte Gold mine

#1. That's a big plane

In August, the Thunder Bay International Airport had a unique — and very, very big — visitor: an Antonov 124. At 226 feet long and 240 feet wide, it's the largest aircraft ever to land at the airport. The Antonov, which is so large it has its own built-in cargo cranes, came from Vienna, and was delivering materials to the Thunder Bay Bombardier plant. The CBC's Jeff Walters was there as the plane landed and unloaded on the tarmac:

'A lot of coordination' needed to land giant plane at Thunder Bay airport