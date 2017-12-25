As 2017 draws to a close, here's a look back at the five most-viewed stories published on CBC Thunder Bay's web page, as chosen by you. Enjoy!

#5. Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs, wife, another resident charged with extortion

The charges against Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs and Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss were announced by the OPP in July. All three face charges of extortion, and the Hobbs' also face charges of obstruction of justice.

Court documents show that the charges are related to Thunder Bay lawyer Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff, who's facing a number of his own charges, including sexual assault and assault (details of those charges are subject to a publication ban). It's alleged that the Hobbs' and Voss attempted to "induce … Zaitzeff to purchase a house, by threats, accusations or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police." The charges against Hobbs are also related to breach of trust and obstruction of justice charges against Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque over his disclosure of confidential information about Hobbs.

Levesque recently underwent a trial on the charges, and a verdict is expected on January 25, 2018. Hobbs will also go through a judicial pre-trial in January. Zaitzeff's charges are still making their way through the court system.

#4. Barbara Kentner dies of injuries caused by thrown trailer hitch

In January 2017, an Indigenous woman named Barbara Kentner, 34, was injured by a trailer hitch thrown at her from a passing car. She died as a result of those injuries on July 4. Brayden Bushby was initially charged with aggravated assault in the incident; in November, that charged was upgraded to second-degree murder.

#3. Has the northwestern Ontario cougar mystery finally been solved?

For years, rumours have persisted about cougars prowling the forests of northwestern Ontario, but no proof had been found. That might have changed last spring, when a frozen cougar carcass was found near Boreal Road. It was characterized as a "startling find," but the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would later say that DNA testing showed the cougar wasn't from Ontario, but was actually closely related to cougars from the Black Hills of Wyoming, South Dakota and northwest Nebraska.

#2. 'She is going to die from this thing that happened to her': Melissa Kentner speaking of her sister, Barbara, who was injured by a trailer hitch thrown at her from a car

On March 27, Melissa Kentner tells CBC News that Barbara has not recovered from injuries she suffered after being hit by a trailer hitch thrown from a car in January. Doctors told Melissa that there's little they can do for Barbara, who had since left the hospital to be with family.

#1. 'I was very hungry, very tired, very scared': Thunder Bay teen spends night alone at Pearson International Airport after flight delay

Derrin Espinola was flying alone on May 1, 2017, from Denver to Thunder Bay, with a stopover in Toronto. But a flight delay leaving Denver caused him to miss the connecting flight. Air Canada booked him a flight home the next day, but he was forced to spend the night at Pearson, with no offers for accommodations or food.

