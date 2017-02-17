An inquest will be held into the death of Indigenous artist Moses (Amik) Beaver.

The coroner's office made the announcement on Friday.

Beaver, from Nibinamik First Nation in northern Ontario, died Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Those who knew the 57-year-old say he suffered from mental illness and did not belong behind bars.

The regional coroner told CBC News the preliminary results of a post-mortem examination provided "good reason to believe Beaver died of other than natural causes."

An inquest is mandatory when a person dies in custody. No date has been set for the proceedings.

Provincial police are also responding to concerns raised by First Nations leaders about the way Beaver's family was treated after another tragedy this week.

Beaver's sister, Mary Wabasse, died in a car accident on Wednesday in Thunder Bay, while on her way to make funeral arrangements for her brother.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said police officers demonstrated "callous and offensive" behaviour when they issued a ticket at the hospital to a family member within moments of Wabasse's death.

A spokesperson for the OPP told CBC News a chief superintendent has spoken with Fiddler and is "personally engaged in the matter and addressing the concerns."