The population of Thunder Bay, Ont. changed little between 2011 and 2016, according to new data from Statistics Canada, but the number of single people appears to have increased slightly, and the number of people listing mother tongues other than English has decreased.

Overall, Thunder Bay saw a net population increase of 25 people in the five years between censuses, bringing the total population from 121,596 to 121,621.

The number of people who have never married and are not living common law rose two per cent from 28,945 in 2011 to 29,525 from 2016.

The number of one-person households rose 2.4 per cent from 16,330 to 16,730.

The number of people living common law in the city rose a full 15 per cent from 9,520 to 11,030, according to the data.

However, that isn't having an effect on the wedding business, according to one local wedding planner.

Business remains steady at Maid for the Bride, Shalini Misir told CBC.

"It actually hasn't changed the amount of bookings. ... It really hasn't even changed their budgets," she said.

The city of Thunder Bay's hasn't seen a drop in demand for marriage licenses either, according to the clerk's office.

About 550 have been issued in the city each year since 2014.

The number of people listing mother tongues other than English or French dropped 4.3 per cent on the 2016 census from 13,570 in 2011 to 12,985 last year.

That trend was consistent across several languages commonly spoken in the city, such as French, Finnish and Italian.

However, the number of people listing Oji-Cree is their mother tongue rose from 355 to 410.