A Sioux Lookout, Ont. man has been fined $3,500 for unsafe hunting after another reported incident of a hunter shooting at a moose decoy on a road.

The man pleaded guilty to firing a high-powered rifle at a moose decoy without care and attention to people or property, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

According to a written release, the man was driving north of Savant Lake in September, 2016 when he exited his vehicle and fired at a roadside decoy while standing on the road.

The ministry said conservation officers set up the fake moose due to reports of "road hunting activity" in the area.

In addition to the fine, the man faces a three-year hunting suspension and will have to take the hunter education course before purchasing another hunting licence in Ontario.