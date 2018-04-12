Shooting at a moose decoy from the road last fall has proven costly for a man from the Niagara Falls area.

Court heard on October 21, 2017, conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conducted a moose decoy operation adjacent to Highway 811, north of Thunder Bay.

The decoy was set up to target unsafe hunting practices and address party hunting violations.

After observing the decoy, the man exited his vehicle and shot his firearm at the moose decoy while standing on the travelled portion of the highway.

He was not wearing a hunter orange garment at the time he discharged his firearm.

The man pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for shooting from the travelled portion of a provincial highway, and $250 for failing to wear hunter orange while hunting.