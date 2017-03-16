A man from Osage, Minn. has been fined $4,250 for a pair of offences related to unsafe hunting in northwestern Ontario, says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The hunter pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for firing a high-powered rifle at a moose decoy on a road and $750 for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, according to a written release issued Thursday.

The man was driving in the Ignace area in October, 2016, ministry officials said, when he spotted the fake moose, left his vehicle and fired three shots at the decoy while standing on the road. The shots reportedly passed a stationary vehicle that was occupied by other members of the man's hunting party.

After firing the shots, the hunter put the rifle back into his vehicle with a live round in the chamber, the ministry said.

The decoy had been put up on Ela Road near Ignace at the time in response to reports of hunting activity along the road, according to the province.

The man has also been banned from hunting in Ontario for one year, and will have to take the hunter education course before he can purchase another hunting licence in the province.