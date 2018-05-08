Trio of Monday blazes keep Thunder Bay city, rural-area firefighters busy

Emergency officials in and around Thunder Bay, Ont., were called to three separate fires on Monday.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers were called just after 12:15 p.m. to help the Kaministiquia Volunteer Fire Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry with a grass fire just north of Sistonens Corners.

One outbuilding was destroyed, according to police.

Less than 10 minutes later, another fire was reported south of Nolalu, police said. The South Gillies Fire Department, Nolalu Volunteer Fire Department and the ministry were also called.

Police said conditions were very dry. Wildfire officials with the natural resources ministry have warned about similar conditions across the northwest.

Several buildings were destroyed by that fire, police said. The blaze was reportedly started by a discarded cigarette.

Finally, in Thunder Bay, city firefighters were called to a fire between two garages located behind a home on Prince Arthur Boulevard Monday night.

According to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, crews were called to the blaze around 11:45 p.m.; they first saw flames coming from the walls between the two garages. The fire eventually spread to the roof of one of the structures.

The fire was eventually put out, the fire department said in a written release, but not before one building suffered heavy damage to its roof. Damage to the other garage is said to be "medium," fire officials said.

The cause of the garage fire is under investigation.