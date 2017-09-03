Rebbeca Estey runs a dog rescue in Thunder Bay, Ont., and she gets calls from people about all kids of animals, such as skunks, hawks, and even ground hogs. But earlier this summer she got her first call about a raccoon.

"Things have a tendency to show up at my door," said Estey.

In June, Estey received a call about a pair of baby raccoons on nearby Fort William First Nation. Despite not having any experience fostering raccoons, Estey took on the challenge.

"I just couldn't say no... what was I going to do, leave it to die in a ditch?"

The people who called Estey told her that they had been keeping an eye on the kits, since their mother hadn't come back for some time.

Estey agreed to take in both kits, but before she could pick them up, one of them was hit by a car and died.

When she first started caring for Mona, her eyes were open, but she was very dehydrated and hungry, said Estey who proceeded to feed the infant mammal puppy formula from a bottle.

"She's very much like a baby... I was bottle feeding her, like a baby, every three to four hours. I would take her with me when I went out," explained Estey, who would bring a "raccoon diaper bag" with her. But instead of diapers, it was full of blankets and puppy formula.

Estey made an enclosure for Mona, complete with branches and a little swimming pool. (Rebecca Estey/Thunder Dog Rescue)

She also had Mona vaccinated for rabies and distemper, and built her a special four foot by six foot enclosure, complete with branches for climbing, and a silver bucket that Mona 'loves' to play in. There's also a little pool, and a basket with blankets for her to sleep in.

As for Mona's personality, "she's a little trouble maker" says Estey. Mona has been known to go into people's pockets and steal their change, or their lip balm.

Time for Mona to move on

But now Estey says it's time for Mona to move on.

"It's time for her to learn to be a raccoon, and be around raccoons," said Estey, who has eight dogs of her own.

"It's a bittersweet thing," she said, but "it's like anything else, even with rescue dogs. It's time to move on. You love them and you feel for them, but there's a good home out there for them."

That home will not be in northwestern Ontario, said Estey who is frustrated by the lack of wildlife rehabilitation centres in the region.

As a baby, Estey would bottle feed Mona puppy formula. Mona also likes to eat fruit, and dog food. (Rebecca Estey/Thunder Dog Rescue)

"There's nothing here for wildlife rescue. I get all kinds of calls, there's no rehab anywhere here. These poor animals are all on their own," she said.